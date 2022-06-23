“Don’t go in the basement,” is about to take on a whole new meaning.

On Thursday, the first trailer dropped for the new horror movie, “Barbarian”, starring Bill Skarskård and Georgina Campbell.

The trailer opens with Tess (Campbell) arriving at her rental only to find that she’s been double booked with fellow houseguest Keith (Skarskård). With the night all dark and stormy, Keith offers to sleep on the couch, while Tess sleeps safely in the bedroom, which has a lock on the door.

But when she’s woken up by a sound in the middle of the night and finds the bedroom door ajar, Tess goes searching through the house, finding a basement door, leading an underground tunnel, with some genuinely terrifying things going on inside.

Images of dark horrors are matched by the imagine of a picture-perfect suburban home, giving the trailer even more of an air of mystery.

Written and directed by Zach Creggar, the film also stars Justin Long.

“Barbarian” is out in theatres August 31.