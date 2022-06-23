Ray Liotta’s fiancée is remembering the late actor.

In a post on her Instagram feed, Jacy Nittolo shared an emotional tribute to the “GoodFellas” star, who passed away on May 26 at age 67.

“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by,” she wrote. “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

“Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter,” she continued.

“Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up,” Nittolo added. “It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Nittolo previously opened up about her loss in a post on Instagram in the days after Liotta died.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she wrote at the time, adding, “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”