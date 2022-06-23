Ezra Miller has been housing a mother and her three young children at his Vermont farm where guns and marijuana are easily accessible, according to a new report.

The father of the children, who hails from Hawaii, recently spoke to Rolling Stone, telling the outlet that he’s concerned for his kids’ safety. The mother, 25, also talked with the magazine, but she insisted that Miller’s farm “has been a healing haven” for her and her three children, who are described as ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old. Miller, she said, has provided a “safe environment” and “helped” her get away from what she calls an “abusive ex.” She and her children have supposedly lived on the farm since April.

Video that allegedly shows “at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals,” was reviewed by Rolling Stone. They also spoke with two sources with “knowledge of the situation”, one of whom says that the 1 year old baby living at the farm got a hold of a bullet and put it in their mouth. Both sources said there is “heavy” marijuana use happening around the children with “little” concern for proper ventilation.

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” the father told Rolling Stone. “I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f—ing world to me.” He also claimed that Miller paid for the woman and her kids to travel to Vermont after he met them in Hawaii earlier this year.

Defending Miller, the mother told Rolling Stone that the actor “may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in.” She added, “My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Court records reportedly show that the mother filed domestic abuse charges against the father in 2021. The case, however, went nowhere as both parties failed to make their court date. The father, who has denied all abuse allegations, filed legal documents of his own in April alleging the mother had committed domestic abuse. The case, which is still pending, seems to center on the mother taking the children out of state.