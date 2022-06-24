Kris Jenner made a big announcement on Thursday — she’s running for president!

The reality TV star and momager took to TikTok to share the news, alongside an official campaign portrait and some presidential music.

Jenner captioned the post, “I’m so excited to finally announce…” However, for any Kardashian critics who might be having heart attacks over the news, don’t worry! It’s all fake.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Steps Out in Style in Italy as Kourtney Kardashian's Family Arrives for Her Wedding: PICS

In reality, Jenner jumped on the viral #Krissed trend — which basically features a clip of her dancing set to “Lady Marmalade.” TikTok’s answer to YouTube’s RickRolling.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Olivia Munn and More Stars Celebrate Mother's Day

That being said, it’s not hard to believe Jenner might take a run at the highest office in the land. After all, Kanye “Ye” West made a concerted effort in 2020 — who knows which of the Kardashian-Jenner family have political aspirations.

As it stands, it looks like the famed momager is content making a living managing her daughters as well as starring in her hit Hulu docuseries.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Staying Humble and What His Late Dad Would Think of New Film ‘Rise’ (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Nude Scene Was ‘Years in the Making’ (Exclusive)

‘Bachelor’ Alum Corinne Olympios Is Dating Music Manager Jerry Morris (Exclusive)