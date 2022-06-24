Evan Rachel Wood showed off her impressive singing impersonations while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night.

The actress unveiled her secret talent after chatting about her role of early ’80s Madonna in the upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

Wood told Fallon that she doesn’t actually sing as Madonna in the film, a shocker, considering her spot-on impression. She explained that the director didn’t learn about her surprising singing impersonation of the “Queen of Pop” until after the film wrapped.

“We had a karaoke wrap party and I sang Madonna and the director goes, ‘Why didn’t I make you sing in this movie?'” Wood recalled.

Fallon casually pulled out a mic and the “Westworld” star suddenly demanded attention with her effortlessly fantastic cover of Madonna’s hit “Material Girl”.

Evan Rachel Wood and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon was floored when she went on to belt out the Alanis Morissette classic, “You Oughta Know”, before ending off with a freakishly good impression of Janis Joplin singing “Piece of My Heart.”

Wood’s singing skills stem from her cover band, Evan + Zane, which she formed in 2018 with Zane Carney, taking on “so many different genres and styles.” The actress also starred in the Oscar and Golden Globe award-nominated 2007 musical “Across the Universe” and 2019’s “Frozen II” as Anna and Elsa’s mother Queen Iduna.