New music from Taylor Swift has arrived.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter debuted her new single, “Carolino”, from the upcoming thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing”.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Gets Her Cap And Gown On For New York University Commencement

In a tweet, Swift revealed that the song was originally written a more than a year ago, about “a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in.”

About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it. pic.twitter.com/2o1z8Hrht6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Swift has sole writing credit on the track, which was produced by her Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

“Into the mist, into the clouds / No, you didn’t see me here,” she sings on the haunting track. “They’ll make a fest, I’ll make it count / Carolina knows.”

The song was originally previewed in the trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing” earlier this year.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the new film, based on Delia Owens’ novel, about a girl abandoned by her family in the North Carolina marshes, who learns to fend for herself.

Things take a turn when she falls for a local town boy, and is then accused and stands trial for his murder.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Releases ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ Off ‘1989’ Album

When the trailer for the film first dropped in March, Swift shared it, and said that is was “a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.”

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is out in theatres July 15.