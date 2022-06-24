New music from Taylor Swift has arrived.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter debuted her new single, “Carolino”, from the upcoming thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing”.

In a tweet, Swift revealed that the song was originally written a more than a year ago, about “a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in.”

Swift has sole writing credit on the track, which was produced by her Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

“Into the mist, into the clouds / No, you didn’t see me here,” she sings on the haunting track. “They’ll make a fest, I’ll make it count / Carolina knows.”

The song was originally previewed in the trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing” earlier this year.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the new film, based on Delia Owens’ novel, about a girl abandoned by her family in the North Carolina marshes, who learns to fend for herself.

Things take a turn when she falls for a local town boy, and is then accused and stands trial for his murder.

When the trailer for the film first dropped in March, Swift shared it, and said that is was “a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.”

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is out in theatres July 15.