Sharon Stone revealed she suffered nine miscarriages.

Following People‘s Instagram post earlier this week, which featured an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd opening up about having three previous miscarriages, the 64-year-old actress shared her own personal experience in the comment section.

READ MORE: Sharon Stone’s Old San Francisco Sea Cliff Mansion Is Up For Sale For $39 Million

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,” Stone wrote. “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”

She continued, “Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Shares News Of Her Dog’s Death: ‘It’s A Process’

Stone is a mother to three sons via adoption: Quinn Kelly, 16, Laird Vonne, 17, and Roan Joseph, 22.

Since Murgatroyd’s People interview was published on Tuesday, the pro dancer shared a video on her Instagram on Wednesday capturing her first round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) injections, in hopes of trying for baby No. 2.

“Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women,” Murgatroyd captioned the candid post.