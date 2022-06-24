Madonna put on a racy show for Pride.

On Thursday night, the iconic pop star took the stage at Terminal 5 in New York to kick off NYC Pride weekend, sporting a lace basque and hotpants.

At one point, recalling her infamous 2003 VMAs kiss with Britney Spears, Madonna kissed fellow performer Tokischa.

Tokischa is a 26-year-old rapper from the Dominican Republic who told Billboard last year, “I would say I have a very rock-influenced voice because that’s the type of music I most like. My style is explicit. It [may come off as] morbid but also [it] happiness.”

Meanwhile, during her show, Madonna shared a number of social justice messages, including Black Lives Matter signs and more.

Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

At one point she also got down on all fours to crawl around the stage as part of the racy performance.