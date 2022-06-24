Camilla Vasquez is always ready to help.

According to TMZ, the lawyer, who recently represented Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard, rushed to aid a passenger suffering a medical emergency onboard a plane.

The incident occurred on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York this week, when a man in his 70s collapsed and hit his head mid-flight.

The man had been walking past Vasquez and her bodyguard when he collapsed, and the attorney immediately jumped up to tend to him while flight attendants called for help.

Passengers on the flight told TMZ that Vasquez called her doctor brother-in-law to help guide her through checks in order to see if the man was suffering from a heart attack or brain bleed.

Her bodyguard also reportedly used his Apple Watch to monitor the man’s heart rate.

Eventually, a surgeon who was onboard the flight came over to take over administering aid, which a flight attendant reportedly told Vasquez she was a “wonder woman” and gifted her a pair of wine bottles.

The plane was forced to land back in L.A., and the man was conscious and escorted off by EMTs.

On TikTok, a pair of fans also posted a video of themselves getting a selfie with Vasquez after recognizing her on the flight.