Zachary Levi opened up about the “complete mental breakdown” he had five years ago, which lead to suicidal thoughts.

The “Shazam” star, 41, struggled with anxiety and depression for the majority of his life, due to childhood trauma and self-doubt over his career, but didn’t realize the extent of his problems until hitting rock bottom at age 37.

Speaking on the Heart of the Matter podcast, the actor revealed he “was having very active thoughts of ending [his] life,” struggling to feel better in the absence of his “support structure,” since he had moved to Austin, Texas.

READ MORE: Zachary Levi Reveals He Faked A British Accent To Get Cast In ‘Tangled’

He checked himself into a hospital, by means of suggestion from a “dear friend,” to seek treatment at a psych ward where he underwent three weeks of “intensive life-changing, life-saving therapy.”

Levi explained that it wasn’t the first time he experienced suicidal thoughts, noting he “had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me.”

He believes moving to Austin was “the right choice” but didn’t do it “exactly the right way,” not realizing he “was running away from so much” without having anybody nearby.

READ MORE: Terry Crews Explains Why He Turned To Therapy When He Was ‘At Rock Bottom’: ‘I Had No Other Choice’

Now, Levi manages his mental health issues with diet, exercise, and good sleeping habits. His faith plays a big role in keeping healthy, noting that “prayer and meditation are very important” to him.

The full episode of the podcast will be released on July 28.