With their feud behind them, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have teamed up.

On Friday, the iconic rappers surprised fans with the release of their new song “From the D 2 the LBC”, along with a music video.

“Put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let’s see them blunts raised,” they rap, referencing their bicoastal hometowns. “Whether you east side or west side of the 313, let’s see them guns blaze.”

The video opens with Eminem attempting to record in the studio, but coughing from Snoop’s giant blunt.

Only, the drugs then seem to take over, and as the rapping starts, things start to get animated, with the rappers turning into Bored Ape-style avatars

Despite their longtime friendship, the two artists got into a bit of a feud in 2020 after Snoop failed to include Eminem in his list of Top 10 rappers of all time.

Eminem then hit back with a jab at Snoop on his song “Zeus”, and Snoop responded by saying in an interview, “Pray I don’t answer that soft a** s**t.”

The pair had seemingly put aside their feud earlier this year, performing together, along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl Halftime show.