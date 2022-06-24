Chris Evans is going to miss that old-school home button.

On Thursday night, the “Lightyear” star shared the sad news on Instagram that he was finally saying goodbye to his trusty iPhone 6S.

“RIP iPhone 6s,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the data from the phone being transferred to a modern, all touchscreen iPhone. “We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button.”

Despite the fond memories, Evans admitted, “I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.”

Finally, he added, “It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”

The iPhone 6S was originally released in September 2015, though it’s unclear when Evans acquired his phone.

In the comments on the post, others shared in Evans’ pain at losing the physical home button, which was once a constant feature on top-of-line iPhones.

“OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy,” Octavia Spencer wrote.

Some were simply astonished at how long he’d kept the outdated phone, including Yvette Nicole Brown, who wrote, “Please tell me you didn’t still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?! 🫠”