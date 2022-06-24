Click to share this via email

WATCH: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s adult daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson looking to sever her ties with her father.

A California judge has approved a request by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s adult daughter to change her name and gender on her birth certificate.

Vivian Jenna Wilson filed the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court the day after turning 18 in April.

She listed gender identity and an apparent dislike of her father, as the reason for the change.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote on the petition.

Judge Rafael Ongkeko approved the petition Wednesday in the Santa Monica courthouse after no one objected to the change. A hearing that had been scheduled for Friday was canceled. The court order said a new birth certificate would be issued reflecting the change.

Vivian will now legally use the last name of her mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

The couple had five children, the oldest of which died as an infant. Vivian has a twin brother.

Musk has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. He has two young children with the singer Grimes.

On Father’s Day, Musk tweeted: “I love all my my kids so much.”

I love all my kids so much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

Musk, 50, has previously said he supports transgender people, though he was criticized for dismissing the use of different pronouns.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted in December 2020.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

In July 2020, he tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

At the time that Musk tweeted “Pronouns suck,” his ex-girlfriend Grimes replied to the tweet, asking Musk to turn off his phone and give her a call. “I cannot support hate,” she wrote. “Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.” The tweet has since been deleted.

The Associated Press attempted to reach Vivian Jenna Wilson for comment but phone calls were not answered and text messages were not immediately returned.

Musk is currently trying to buy Twitter for US$44-billion.

Twitter Inc. plans to hold a shareholder vote by early August, as it continues to work “constructively” to complete the deal, the social media company’s top executives told employees this month.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto.

© The Canadian Press

