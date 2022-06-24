It appears that Avril Lavigne has been a big fan of a popular Adele track for quite some time.

The pop-punk princess finally got the opportunity to perform her own rendition of Adele’s emotionally intense track “Hello” for the Spotify Singles series. Instead of putting her unique fierce rock twist on the song, Lavigne stayed pretty close to the original during her powerful cover, offering more of an alternative-rock style.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” she said in a statement. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

The Canadian singer also delivered a stripped-down version of her own song “Love Sux”, the title track off her latest seventh studio album, released earlier this year.

Listen to Lavigne’s new Spotify Singles recordings below.