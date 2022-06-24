Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 18, 2008

The Queen of England is back on the saddle.

In a new report, People confirmed that 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth has recently been out for a ride on her pony at Windsor Castle.

“At 96, it’s amazing that the Queen has been on her horse,” a source told the outlet.

It was also reported that the Queen was likely riding her 16-year-old Fell pony, Fern, and accompanied by her groom Terry Pendry, who usually rides at her side.

The Queen has been riding horses since she was a child, but it was reported last fall that she had to take a hiatus from the activity due to “discomfort” and “episodic mobility problems.”

While she couldn’t ride herself, the Queen did attend the Royal Windsor Course Show in May to watch her horses in competition.

“She was in great spirits,” a source told People at the time. “People she knows in the horse world were being brought to her to talk to her at the window. You can see she is in really good form.”