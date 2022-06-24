Click to share this via email

Chase Crawford, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in "The Boys"

Gal Gadot’s infamous attempt to build solidarity during the pandemic just got a send-up from everyone’s favourite heroes.

On the latest episode of “The Boys”, the show opens with a parody of the video, which Gadot organized in spring 2020 and featured a collection of stars singing John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

not the boys making fun of the gal gadot imagine video they are so unserious 😭😭 #theboys #herogasm pic.twitter.com/6agCqYCcMZ — mik THE BOYS SPOILERS (@CINENEUVE) June 24, 2022

In the episode, Chace Crawford’s The Deep talks about the recent wave of “supervillain attacks” plaguing the world.

He then invites the world to sing “Imagine” right along with him and his celebrity friends.

Featured in the parody are Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Banks, Kutcher, Kunis, Aisha Tyler, Josh Gad and Patton Oswalt.

Fans on Twitter were rolling on the floor laughing at the parody video.

The Boys making fun of all those celebrities who did that Imagine bullshit made my night — Andrew Kent (@AndrewKent2003) June 24, 2022

Holy fuck The Boys making fun of the Imagine video from the start of the pandemic has me in stitches — mali 🏳️‍🌈 1 WEEK (@modelkingrry) June 24, 2022

not #theboys parodying the celebrities singing ‘imagine’ moment from the beginning of the pandemic 😂 fucking amazing — sara | the boys spoilers (@protecticarus) June 24, 2022

Gadot’s original video features appearances by Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman and many more.

It quickly came in for criticism from many online, and in an interview with InStyle earlier this year, the “Wonder Woman” star admitted that the video was “in poor taste.”