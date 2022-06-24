Austin Butler recalled a “special” moment he had with Paul McCartney while appearing on “The Late Late Show” Thursday night.

The 30-year-old actor, who portrays Elvis in the new Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis”, out today, told host James Corden about the memorable two-hour train ride he had with the 80-year-old music legend, whom he is an “enormous” fan of.

READ MORE: They Say It’s Your Birthday: Tributes Flood In As Paul McCartney Celebrates His 80th

Butler joined McCartney and his daughter, Stella McCartney, whom he was already friends with, for the train ride across the French countryside, heading out of Paris and back to London. He noted that Sir Paul got him a last minute seat on the sold-out train just so that Butler could meet the English singer-songwriter.

“We just talked and he was so human. It was just amazing,” Butler said.

READ MORE: Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Would Have ‘Loved’ The New Biopic Starring Austin Butler

He explained that his favourite part of meeting the admirable musician was when Stella played a song, called “Mohair Sam” by Charlie Rich, that her father previously listened to with Elvis Presley back when he met the “beautiful” late singer.

“He’s [Paul] drumming it out on the table and singing the song to me and those are those moments where you just have to pinch yourself. I can’t believe this is my life right now,” Butler shared. “And then he gave me a hug and we went our separate ways afterwards. It was so special.”