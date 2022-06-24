Shannon Purser wants more real body representation on-screen.

This week, the actress, who appeared as fan-favourite Barb in “Stranger Things” season 1, took to Twitter to call out Hollywood’s casting choices for plus-sized roles.

“They’re not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star,” she wrote, adding, “There are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren’t allowed upward mobility.”

Purser previously address the issue in an interview wit Vanity Fair while starring in the 2018 Netflix film “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”.

“We have a lot of romantic-comedy heroines that look the same,” she said at the time. “Plus-size women [also] deserve to get the prince and have agency.”

She added, “Growing up, if I had had somebody who looked like me get the guy, I would’ve felt a lot less alone, and more understood. I hope that this movie challenges young people to rethink the way that they look at themselves, and at each other, and learn to embrace authenticity.”

Since starring in “Stranger Things” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”, Purser has also appeared in “Rise”, “Riverdale” and “The First Lady”.