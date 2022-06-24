Taylor Swift is taking a stand against the recent court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court shocked citizens on Friday morning by overturning the famous 1973 court case that protected women’s rights to abortion in the United States.

People were quick to react across social media, including Taylor Swift who was “terrified” by the news.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she wrote on Twitter.

Accompanying her tweet, she shared former First Lady Michelle Obama’s longer statement on the subject, in which she expressed how “heartbroken” she was.

“I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” Obama wrote. “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land – a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.”

Swift’s friend Ellen DeGeneres also spoke out against the ruling.

“Throughout history, women haven’t been trusted. Not to vote, or to decide who they marry, and now to make their own decisions about their bodies,” said the host. “But you can trust we will not let this stand, that we will be heard, and we will get the rights we deserve.”

Other high-profile celebrities have reacted to the news on social media including Jonathan Van Ness, Yvette Nicole Brown, Shonda Rhimes, and others.

There was already tension building when plans of the court’s decision to overturn the ruling were leaked in May. Anne Hathaway spoke out against the news, saying it made her “really angry”.

The court ruling could see numerous states rolling back abortion rights following the decision.