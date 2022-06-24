Lauren Conrad has no plans to return to the world of reality television.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old former star of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” revealed that she is “done” with reality TV.

“I shared a lot,” she said. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy [now]. I appreciate it.”

Conrad, who is currently promoting her recipes at the Planet Oat Marketplace popup in New York, said that she and husband William Tell did at one point consider getting back into the spotlight in order to highlight her business ventures.

Ultimately, though, “just didn’t feel right” for their family, she said, adding, “If I’m able to do it not that way, then I’d prefer it.”

Asked how she’ll deal with her sons, 4-year-old Liam James and 20-year-old Charlie Wolf, seeing her work on “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” when they are old enough, Conrad reveals she hasn’t thought about it much.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” she said. “I don’t know [but] I do think about that. I’m like, ‘Oh, like when does that come up?’ I feel like [they’re] too young. It’s confusing. We’ll see way down the line.”

At the moment, Conrad is just trying to balance her business life with her Homelife, explaining, “Working moms have a really hard time just setting aside time for themselves. I think that looks different from every person. I’m still figuring it out, but I’m definitely in a much better place than I was a few years ago.”