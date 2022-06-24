TikTok officially has a new king.
This week, The Verge reported that popular TikToker Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D’Amelio’s 142.3 million to become the most followed person in the world on the social media platform.
READ MORE: Kris Jenner Announces She’s Running For President In 2024 In Prank TikTok
Currently sitting at 142.7 million accounts, Lame gained fame on TikTok with his silent, but often hilarious reactions to other videos.
Born in Senegal and living in Italy, his videos often feature him taking much more simple and common sense approaches to absurdly complicated “life hack” clips.
@khaby.lame
Thanks ma G @jbalvin ❤️ #learnfromkhaby #learnwithtiktok @tiktok #learnfromjbalvin
@khaby.lame
Mention your hairdresser 🤣🤣 #learnfromkhaby #learnontiktok @tiktok @tiktok creators
@khaby.lame
Thanks ma G @jbalvin ❤️ #learnfromkhaby #learnwithtiktok @tiktok #learnfromjbalvin
@khaby.lame
If @50 Cent had to do a casting in the 19th century. 🤣 #learnfromkhaby #learnontiktok @tiktok @tiktokcreators
READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Debunks Viral TikTok Salad Attributed To Her
Lame began posting on TikTok after being laid off from his factory job in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he told The New York Times in a profile last year.
Asked at the time about his popularity, Lame said, “It’s my face and my expressions which make people laugh.”
D’Amelio and her sister Dixie had previously been the longtime reigning