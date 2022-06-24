Click to share this via email

TikTok officially has a new king.

This week, The Verge reported that popular TikToker Khaby Lame has overtaken Charli D’Amelio’s 142.3 million to become the most followed person in the world on the social media platform.

Currently sitting at 142.7 million accounts, Lame gained fame on TikTok with his silent, but often hilarious reactions to other videos.

Born in Senegal and living in Italy, his videos often feature him taking much more simple and common sense approaches to absurdly complicated “life hack” clips.

Lame began posting on TikTok after being laid off from his factory job in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he told The New York Times in a profile last year.

Asked at the time about his popularity, Lame said, “It’s my face and my expressions which make people laugh.”

