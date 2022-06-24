Billie Eilish wants the internet to get its priorities straight.

Last month, the singer debuted the song, “TV”, at a Manchester concert, in which she included a lyric calling people out for not paying attention to the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” she sang.

It was clear at the time that the line about “movie stars on trial” was a reference to the then-ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which consumed a lot of attention online.

Now, in an interview with NME, published the same day the Court overturned the 1973 ruling protecting Americans’ right to an abortion, Eilish spoke more about her feelings on the matter.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” she said. “Who fucking gives a f**k? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a s**t? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the s**t out of me sometimes.”

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and abortion rights being extinguished in many states throughout the U.S., celebrities have been vocal about the decision.

Taylor Swift shared that she is “terrified” by the Court’s ruling while sharing a statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama.