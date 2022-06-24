David Spade is giving one Burger King worker the surprise of his life.

54-year-old Kevin Ford went viral on TikTok after a video of him receiving a bag filled with a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, some Live Savers, a bag of Reese’s Pieces and a few other items for his work anniversary blew up. He had been working for the company for 27 years as a cook and cashier without taking a single day off according to him.

Social media users were shocked at the poor treatment from the company for his years of service. His daughter eventually created a GoFundMe page to help make his anniversary a little more special.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gain custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continue [sic] to work here because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized,” Seryna wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “Which got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement,” she added. “In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

The fundraiser quickly blew past its initial goal, raising more than $70,000 at time of writing.

Among the donors was “Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade.

Spade donated $5000, becoming the top donor of the fund. He didn’t stop there, however, and even personally reached out to Ford on Instagram.

“Keep up the good work. 27 years,” he wrote in a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

“HOLY S— Dude!!! Cannot Believe This!!!” Ford wrote in response. “THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! For Even Watching the Video! I Love You My Brother!!! Much Love and God Bless. … I think [I] might be able to take a day off.”

The star joked back, writing, “Wait till year 30. 😂”

Speaking with YouTuber Sierra Nicole, Ford reacted to the overwhelming support from everyone online.

“I just want to say thanks to everybody out there. It’s just so overwhelming,” he said. “I’m just Kevin, you know. I just love everybody. I think that it probably touched people because I think we as humans, period, just need love and gratitude. And when you see someone like that, you know, … I was happy to get anything. Some people got nothing, so I was just happy to get anything.”

Burger King has also responded to the news.

“The Burger King brand and its many franchisees nationwide are committed to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the thousands of people serving across a wide range of roles — all dedicated to providing our Guests a world-class experience,” they wrote in a statement to People. “Following review with this location’s franchisee, we’ve learned that this video depicts a Team Member in receipt of a peer-to-peer reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience. The franchisee offers its Team Members a robust employee recognition program, which includes the recognition of tenure milestones and monetary awards.”