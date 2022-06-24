Johnny Depp (left) and Amber Heard (right) at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 26, 2022.

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is far from over.

During the hearing to present the final verdict in the court battle between the two stars, Heard’s main attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to set up a briefing schedule to propose an appeal for the actress, reports Deadline.

Judge Penney Azcarate, however, told the attorney Heard would be required to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year before she could pursue an appeal by filing it with the court.

After six weeks, the jury awarded Depp with $15 million in damages, which was then reduced to $10.35 million to comply with Virginia’s damage limitations while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Bredehoft has stated since the result of the trial that Heard would be pursuing an appeal in the case, as well as repeating that she does not have the money to pay for the damages or the bond. The team will have 21 days to appeal the verdict.

A spokesperson for Heard commented on the hearing in a statement, saying, “As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right.”

Depp is also set to go to trial on July 25 for a battery and assault lawsuit from 2018 involving a crew member from the set of “City of Lies”.