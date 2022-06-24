Chris Hemsworth is revealing a surprising reason he’s looking forward to audiences seeing “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

The actor spoke with Variety at the red carpet premiere for the newest entry to the “Thor” franchise in Hollywood about the scene in the movie where he bares his butt.

It’s not the first time the star showed his posterior in a movie, as he recalled the 2013 film “Rush”.

“Well, I had [my butt] out in Rush many years ago, but in a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of jigs. I don’t know, I’ve seen it before. Whatever,” said Hemsworth.

When asked about the preparation he did for the scene, he joked that he had been preparing his entire life.

“I did a lot of everything. It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this…’ A decade from now, it’s all going to come off,” said the star.

Hemsworth recently spoke about his future in the franchise and whether he would continue playing Thor.

“I don’t know,” the actor admitted. “Each time I’ve done it, I sort of thought, ‘OK, I don’t know what else I could say as this character, and thanks for having me,’ and then something else just comes up – a new script or a new director, and has given me a different idea and perspective on it.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens into theatres on July 8.