Phoebe Bridgers is leading a charge against the court ruling of Roe v. Wade.

After The Supreme Court overturned the famous 1973 court case that protected women’s rights to abortion in the United States, celebrities were quick to react to the news.

Bridgers took a moment during her performance at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, to address the decision and send a strong message.

.@Phoebe_Bridgers leads a “Fuck the Supreme Court” chant at Glastonbury following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade: pic.twitter.com/QzH652xEAw — Consequence (@consequence) June 24, 2022

“Who wants to say ‘f–k the Supreme Court’ on three?” she asked her audience who consisted of many Americans after a headcount.

“F–k the Supreme Court,” she led the audience to say in a chant. “F–k that shit. F— America. Like, f–k you. All these irrelevant old motherf–kers trying to tell us what to do with our f–king bodies.”

When the court’s plans for Roe v. Wade were leaked last month, the singer spoke out then too, revealing her own experience with abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote on Twitter. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

Other celebrities have been outspoken on the topic, including Taylor Swift who was “terrified” by the decision.