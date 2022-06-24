Lizzo is taking action after the news of the Supreme Court overruling of Roe v. Wade.

The singer took to Instagram to share news of her plan to donate funds towards Planned Parenthood.

She wrote, “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

A picture of a protester’s sign with the words “in a minute imma need a governmental man or woman to restore rights! Abortion is a human right!” written across it.

“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” she continued. “Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.”

She added, “Go to lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer.”

Lizzo joins the chorus of celebrity voices who are speaking out against the court decision to overturn the1973 court case that protected women’s rights to abortion in the United States.

Taylor Swift called the decision “terrifying” and Phoebe Bridgers led a chant against the Supreme Court during her performance at Glastonbury Festival.