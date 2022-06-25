Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her dad’s incredible career.

On Friday night at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, 88-year-old John Aniston received the Lifetime Achievement Awards for his decades of work in soaps.

John has portrayed Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives” for 37 years, and at the ceremony his award was introduced by co-star Suzanne Rogers, before his daughter appeared by video.

The only thing better than winning the #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement Award is having it presented to you by your daughter, Jennifer Aniston.❤️ Congratulations John Aniston! pic.twitter.com/IjNGc3UE4r — CBS (@CBS) June 25, 2022

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Jennifer said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

She continued, “John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

Jennifer listed a number of projects he appeared in, from the original “Mission: Impossible” TV series and “Kojack”, all the way to “The West Wing” and “Mad Men”, “”all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I’m sure he’s been on it.”

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she added. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

John was not able to accept the prize in person, but the audience at the ceremony gave him a huge round of applause in celebration of his contribution to daytime TV.