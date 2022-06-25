Christian Bale plans to see the new Batman movie, but hasn’t gotten around to it yet.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere in Hollywood, the actor revealed he hasn’t seen Robert Pattinson in “The Batman”.

“I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale said.

“Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see,” the “Batman Begins” star said. “Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.”

Bale added, “Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

After getting to play the heroic Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, Bale is now playing the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the Taika Waititi-directed “Thor: Love and Thunder”, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Joking about his villains name, Bale said, “You don’t really have to ask, ‘What’s he about and what’s his motivation?’”

As for what prompted him to take the role in the Marvel blockbuster, Bale revealed that it all came down to his kids.

“I always just look at who’s directing it, who are the people involved, is it a good story, am I gonna get something out of it,” he said. “With this one, it was my kids saying to me, ‘By the way, you’re doing this one,’ and I went, ‘Am I really?’ And they said, ‘Yes you are,’ and I went, ‘OK, yes I am.’”

Bale added, “I’m there for Taika and for Chris and Natalie and Tessa and the whole crowd, and I originally thought, ‘Yeah, that’s not gonna work,’ and I stand corrected by my kids.”