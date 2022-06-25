Cardi B won’t stand for anyone using her daughter to insult her.

On Friday, after speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Cardi came in for a lot of trolling, but one person in particular caught her ire.

READ MORE: Watch Cardi B And Teyana Taylor Tackle Making Chocolate Treats With Their ‘Strict’ Teacher

A Twitter had referenced her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, with husband Offset, which set Cardi off, implying that the user’s mother should have had an abortion.

My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first shit your mother should of done with your glitter bottom ass https://t.co/uQQpaqxRe3 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

When a user responded that Kulture is “literally autistic,” Cardi slammed them, saying, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her” with something.

My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch https://t.co/QUsZBH5av8 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

Another user suggested that Cardi was acting like a “miserable child,” Cardi once again responded, “Don’t bring my kids up on s**t.”

30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery? https://t.co/zMPjx4mfwu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 24, 2022

READ MORE: Cardi B Watches Yacht Sink During Vacation: ‘It’s Gone — Bye-Bye!’

While most were supportive of Cardi calling out the tweets, some did point out that autism shouldn’t be considered an insult anyway.

You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.❤️ — 🌻 Sunflower🌻 (@medjdt) June 24, 2022