Ray J is getting trolled by his own sister.

Earlier this week, Mario and Omarion faced off in a “Verzuz” battle, and in the event’s pre-show, Ray J took the stage for a performance that left even his sister Brandy puzzled.

As many online pointed out, Jary J’s voice wasn’t quite there for the performance of his song “One Wish”, which he sang while holding his baby.

“I missed a few notes on that, but I was holding my son. Y’all gotta excuse me for that,” he said after finishing. “I’ll make up for it…I heard it too.”

Pretty quickly, memes went viral, joking about Ray J’s voice, to the point that he posted about it on his Instagram page.

In the comments, Brandy got in on the fun, knocking him for deleting her comments, and suggesting reasons his voice may not have been quite up to snuff.

“Since we deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you,” Brandy wrote. “He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning. Caught!”

She added, “If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for Verzuz. SMH. When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again — and I will post again.”

So far, Jay J hasn’t responded to his sister.