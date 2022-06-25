Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will never forget the romantic way they spent their 25th wedding anniversary.

The real-life married couple, who play on-screen husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in “1883”, celebrated their silver anniversary while working on set of the prequel series to “Yellowstone”.

McGraw, who admitted that the “toughest part” of the job was the “12 to 14 hour days,” also revealed that the series’ intense filming continued into the early hours of the couple’s anniversary.

“Faith was driving a wagon the entire time. One particular time, she’s driving a wagon across a river at four o’clock in the morning at 38 degrees and I’m swimming a horse right alongside her. That happened to be our 25th wedding anniversary,” McGraw told Yahoo during a recent interview.

Hill added, “It was pretty intense at four am, driving across a river in a wagon. That was quite something.”

The country singers, who wed in 1996, celebrated their 25th anniversary on October 6, 2021. They have since wrapped filming the 10-part spin-off series.

“1883” is available to stream on Paramount+.