Susan Lucci is remembering her husband.

On Friday night, the “All My Children” star introduced the 2022 Daytime Emmys “In Memoriam” tribute, and took a moment to speak about her late husband, Helmut Huber.

“I am so happy to be here with you tonight celebrating people that we love and have lost this year. I send my sympathy to my heart to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight,” she said.

“My husband, Helmet Huber, was a larger than life force of nature. He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren. Helmut was the love of my life,” Lucci continued.

“They say that grief is the price we pay for love. Well, grief is an excruciating price, but I would not give up even one second of the love,” she added.

Huber, a television producer, died on March 28 at 84.

The “In Memoriam” segment, was set to a performance of “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” by Michael Bolton, and paid tribute to those in daytime TV who passed away over the last year, including the iconic Betty White.