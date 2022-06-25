Hayden Christensen shared the adorable way his 7-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, helped him prepare for his return as Anakin Skywalker a.k.a. Darth Vader in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

“We have a couple lightsabers kicking around the house. She was my first lightsaber training partner when I came back to the ‘Obi-Wan’ show,” Christensen told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”.

The “Star Wars” actor noted that his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Bilson, “knows Daddy’s Darth Vader,” however she’s “never seen Daddy as Darth Vader,” adding that he’s “still waiting a little bit until that happens.”

Hayden Christensen and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

“I might show her the prequels soon…But still, there’s some scenes we might have to fast forward through,” Christensen said.

The 41-year-old Canadian actor had a similar experience getting ready to play the iconic “Star Wars” character the first time around, when he originally got the call for the role one year out of high school, but with an imaginary lightsaber instead. Christensen portrayed Anakin Skywalker in two instalments of the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy- 2002’s “Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith”.

Besides a brief voice cameo as Anakin in the 2019 sequel “The Rise of Skywalker”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marked Christensen’s first time stepping back into the role in over 17 years.