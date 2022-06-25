Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Julie Andrews gets recognized for many of her roles in different films, depending on the age of fans.

Specifically speaking of young fans, the 86-year-old actress says she’s mainly recognized for her character Clarisse Renaldi, Anne Hathaway’s royal grandmother in the popular Disney film franchise “The Princess Diaries”.

READ MORE: Julie Andrews Reveals She’s Never Met ‘Bridgerton’ Cast Despite Being The Show’s Narrator

While appearing on “The Tonight Show”, Andrews shared her thoughts on the future of the franchise, admitting she doubts there will be a third movie.

“Because I’m that much older and Anne is that much older … and there was talk about it many, many years ago but I think it’s gone too far now,” Andrews explained.

Julie Andrews and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

READ MORE: Heather Matarazzo Says She Would ‘Totally, Totally, Totally Love To Be Involved’ In A ‘Princess Diaries 3’

The actress last starred alongside Hathaway in the 2004 film “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

Earlier this month, Andrews revealed that the possibility of “The Princess Diaries 3” is “a lovely thought” but said, “I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Watch Andrews’ full interview above to see which movie she gets recognized for by “grannies.”