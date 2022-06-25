Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo is “devastated” and “terrified” after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions.

The singer took a moment during her set at Glastonbury Festival in England to address the matter. Rodrigo brought out singer Lily Allen to sing her popular track “F**k You”, dedicating it to the five members of the Supreme Court- Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

READ MORE: Paul Walker’s Daughter Reveals Abortion In 2020, Reacts To Roe V. Wade Overturn: ‘Heartbreaking’

Speaking of the change, the “Good 4 u” singer warned the Supreme Court Justices that “so many women and girls are going to die because of this.”

The crowd cheered in support of Rodrigo’s shots at the United State’s highest court, who, she says “showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom.”

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Urges For ‘Stricter Gun Control’ During Concert In Response To ‘Devastating’ Texas Mass-Shooting

Allen sent her own message to SCOTUS by flipping them off.

Before joining Allen for a duet of the cussing anthem, Rodrigo told the Justices, “We hate you.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen performing "F*ck You" at the Glastonbury Festival!! pic.twitter.com/qBz4G84Tcp — Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@LivUpdatesDaily) June 25, 2022