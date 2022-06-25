Warren Littlefield, an executive producer on “The Handmaid’s Tale”, shared his thoughts on the Roe v. Wade overturn’s relevance to the dystopian series. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the show centres on women’s suppressed rights in a totalitarian state known as the Republic of Gilead.

“We would love to be less relevant, but sadly, the show’s been hauntingly relevant. And today appears even more so,” Littlefield told Deadline on June 24 following the Supreme Court’s decision. “I think we all wish that we were this bizarre, dystopian, no-one-would-ever-believe-this concept. We all wish that we were a made-up graphic novel.”

A protester in handmaid costume stands in front of the Supreme Court following a march for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. — Photo: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“The Handmaid’s Tale” bears a “tremendous source of pride” after witnessing how the red handmaid outfit has become representative of the fight for reproductive rights. In recent years, since the show’s 2017 premiere, protesters around the world put on the handmaid’s costume, the robe and bonnet, while fighting for women’s rights and freedom.

“But today, I just feel tremendous sadness, anger and frustration because of who we are right now in America, and what this says,” Littlefield continued. “Over the past number of years we’ve seen throughout the planet the rise of the far right. Unfortunately, I think the United States stands the tallest, and with the rise of that movement, the continued restriction of women’s rights and freedom, and In that way, sadly, we’ve separated ourselves from many other nations that are experiencing the rise of the far right.”

Littlefield added, “the series echoes what we’re living with today.”