The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media channels shared a series of photos on Saturday showing Kate wearing complete military gear from head to toe. The account posted them to commemorate Armed Forces Day. In the first photo, during her November visit with the British Army, the Duchess is shown wearing headphones, a military jacket and thick gloves while smiling and inspecting a piece of military equipment.

In another photo she’s seen talking to recruits, soldiers and also wearing a helmet while sitting in what appears to be a tank.

“Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

She also wrote that she was honoured to spend time with the British Academy “to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”

Prince William, of course, holds the rank of Flight Lieutenant in the Royal Air Force. He earned his RAF wings in April 2008 following an intensive 12-week course. He also trained to be a helicopter pilot and eventually served as one with the Search and Rescue Force.

The photos come just days after William and Kate attended the unveiling of their first official portrait. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got a good look at the painting when they saw it in person during a visit to the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire, where it will be on display for the next three years.

“Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the @FitzMuseum_UK in Cambridge today!” a tweet from the couple’s Twitter account read.

