Nina Dobrev is enjoying a tropical beach vacation with boyfriend Shaun White.

“The Vampire Diaries” alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos of the couple’s vacay in the Maldives.

Dobrev, 33, put her beach-body on display in a bright yellow striped bikini while the Olympic snowboarder, 35, donned navy blue swim trunks. The first pic captures the two enjoying their tropical drinks on the beach. Dobrev is seen raising her cocktail glass while White holds a refreshing coconut drink.

In the second snapshot, the romantic duo get cheeky as they strike a pose on the sand with the beautiful turquoise water behind them.

“Coconut or cocktail?” Dobrev captioned her post. “There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?”

The post also captures the actress blowing a kiss to the camera, White kissing his girlfriend’s cheek and Dobrev riding around the island on a beach cruiser bike.

Nina Dobrev riding a beach cruiser bike — Photo: Instagram/ ShaunWhite

Shaun White bike riding along the Maldives — Photo: Instagram/ NinaDobrev

Over the last week, the lovebirds have been documenting their island getaway, which included activities like riding around on jet-skis, snorkeling, boating, surfboarding, picnicking on the beach, going for romantic strolls, sun-bathing and more.

Nina Dobrev on a boat in the Maldives — Photo: Instagram/ NinaDobrev

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White picniking on the beach — Photo: Instagram/ NinaDobrev

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White on a boat in the Maldives — Photo: Instagram/ NinaDobrev

Dobrev and White’s trip to paradise comes one month after their red carpet couple debut at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in London.