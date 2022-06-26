Click to share this via email

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The affectionate couple commemorated their marriage’s sweet 16 by sharing snapshots on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kidman, 55, took a trip down memory lane, posting a photo of the bride and groom lighting a candle together on their 2006 wedding day. “Sweet XVI,” the actress captioned the post. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

Urban, 54, posted a more recent photograph of the two having lunch together. “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” he wrote alongside the candid shot.

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005, one year before they tied the knot in Sydney, Australia. The happy couple share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also a mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The “Being the Ricardos” actress previously gushed about how meeting the country singer “later in life” was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”