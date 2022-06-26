Billie Joe Armstrong took time out of his Friday night concert in London to take shots at the U.S. He also vowed to move to the U.K., in light of Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections being overturned by the Supreme Court.

“F**k America,” he proclaimed, adding that he will be “renouncing” his citizenship.

“There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” Armstrong told the audience.

The 50-year-old Green Day singer-songwriter added, “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning artist slammed life in the U.S. The band frontman calls America “a nation under the new mania” filled with “the sound of hysteria” in Green Day’s track “American Idiot”.