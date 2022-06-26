Jodie Sweetin was involved in a confrontation with police during an abortion rights protest in L.A.

The “Full House” star, who played Stephanie Tanner in the hit series, was knocked back by police in a video obtained by TMZ.

The clip sees Sweetin then tripping over the curb and falling to the floor.

The actress quickly picks herself up and joins in with the crowd chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Speaking with ET Canada, Sweetin said, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

She added, “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”