Gracie McGraw is showcasing her amazing vocal talents.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share a video of herself performing “I’m Not That Girl” from the musical “Wicked”.

“S**ts sad y’all,” she wrote in the caption. “Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate.”

The singer added, “Wicked will always remain the top 5.”

McGraw previously shared a performance of her singing “The Wizard and I” from the same musical, back in November 2020.