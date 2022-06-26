Pink is sending a strong message to fans who support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The singer took to Twitter to blast those who are in favour of the anti-abortion ruling.

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F**KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN,” she wrote. “AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Pink later praised Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo for dedicating their Glastonbury performance of “F–k You” to the Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of reversing Roe v. Wade.

Thank you Olivia and Lily https://t.co/UHcUw9nWTZ — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

“Thank you Olivia and Lily,” she Tweeted.