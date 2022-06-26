Click to share this via email

Drake is back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart thanks to Honestly, Nevermind.

This is the 11th time that the Canadian superstar has topped the chart, making him just one of five artists with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

He joins The Beatles, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand.

The album, which dropped on June 17, leans on the house music scene with collaborations from multiple house music producers.

Currently at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti”.