Madonna is speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The “Vogue” singer took to Instagram to share a poignant message about the anti-abortion ruling.

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies,” she wrote. “This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair.”

The music superstar continued, “Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights then a gun. I am scared For my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

Madonna, who is mom to Lourdes, 25, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, added, “I Guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome and so we shall overcome.”