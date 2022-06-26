Janelle Monae used the BET Awards to send a strong message to the Supreme Court following the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I’d like to give a special, special shoutout to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black nonbinary artists,” said Monáe, while presenting during the ceremony.

“These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions, my decision.”

She continued, “F*** you, Supreme Court. I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should — we absolutely deserve to celebrate, especially now. We must celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”

Host Taraji P. Henson also addressed the Supreme Court ruling during her opening statements following Lizzo’s performance.

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America,” she said. “A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life — if she chooses to.”