Vanessa Hudgens is going back to where it all began.

The actress took to Instagram to give her fans a dose of nostalgia, after visiting the school where “High School Musical” was filmed.

Quoting an iconic scene from the Disney Channel movie, she wrote, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

The video sees Hudgens walking around outside the set of the 2006 movie, which was filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hudgens played Gabriella in the hit musical, also starring Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale.