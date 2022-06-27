On Monday, Alec Baldwin announced that he’ll be interviewing Woody Allen live on his Instagram account this Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

He shared a video to his account, revealing the upcoming livestream.

“This coming Tuesday. The 28th. I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with,” Baldwin says in the clip before taking a dramatic pause. He then displays the front and back of Allen’s new short humour book Zero Gravity, released earlier this month, then whispers into the camera, “Woody Allen.”

“Who I love. I love you, Woody,” the actor continues.

Baldwin, 64, has worked with Allen, 86, on multiple films, including “Alice” (1990), “To Rome With Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013).

In the caption of the post, Baldwin seemingly brushed off any fixation on Allen’s reputation, given the sexual abuse allegations made against the actor, writer and director by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, 36.

“I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin wrote, adding he “COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation.”