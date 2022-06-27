Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about her own history in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.

Trigger Warning: This story features details about sexual assault.

On Sunday, the actress and influencer took to TikTok to share her decision to get an abortion while in an unhappy relationship.

“I did have a boyfriend and I did become pregnant,” she recalled. “At that point in time, I would say we were very unhappy together, and he made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship.”

She added, “I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people that hated each other.”

Ireland is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, who divorced in 2002 after nine years of marriage.

“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption?” she continued. “Maybe, maybe not. Choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t going to work for me. I chose me, and I would choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice.”

Explaining that she doesn’t “feel that it’s anybody’s responsibility to talk about this if they don’t feel comfortable,” Ireland added, “I’ve seen countless TikToks in the last 24 hours where women are telling other women that it it’s their responsibility to share their abortion story, and I find that to be invasive, and wrong, and simply not true. I am only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved whether they want to share their own [experience] or not.”

Also in the video, Ireland revealed that when she was a teenager, she was raped by someone while “completely unconscious.”

She did not become pregnant from the assault, but she said it “changed the course of the rest of my life”: “I didn’t even tell my own boyfriend at the time. Not my parents, no one.”

Following the assault, she said she “lost control of her life…. I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much did everything I could to distract myself.”

Thinking about what would have happened had she become pregnant due to the rape, Ireland said, “It would have simply been traumatizing and impossible,” while acknowledging that she has “medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to.”